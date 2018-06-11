Classes To Make The Home Buying Experience A Great One

I've been in the process of looking for a home in the St. Cloud area for about a year. I've been lucky enough to have great people in the industry, give me some solid advice in preparing for the mortgage process.

TAKE THE CLASSES BEFORE YOU BEGIN YOUR SEARCH

One of the things that I think would have been incredibly beneficial before I began my search, was to take an online home buying class. If you are new to buying a home, these classes can provide so much information that really help you understand the process.

YOU'LL BE REQUIRED TO TAKE CLASSES

I was required to take the classes, but not until I'd spent months talking with different lenders, improving my credit, paying off bills and understanding what matters when buying a home.

Not only that, I received valuable information on how to save for maintenance on your home, what you should keep records of, and so much more.

FREE OR PAID CLASSES ARE AVAILABLE

Some services are free, but I paid for a service that I really liked, and it was interactive...so I did a lot of reading, taking mini quizzes before a 'final exam,' and watching videos. I learned so much!

Even if you're not a first time home buyer, you are considered one if you haven't owned a home in three years or more. With the market changing all the time, it's good to be informed.

WHO OFFERS HOME BUYER CLASSES?