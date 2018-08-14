Clark, Gottwalt Advance in Stearns County Commissioner’s Race

ST. CLOUD -- Two former state lawmakers have advanced to the general election in their bids to be the next Stearns County Commissioner in District 1.

Former State Senator Tarryl Clark was the top vote-getter in the Primary election on Tuesday with 1,782 votes. Former State Representative Steve Gottwalt finished with 1,572 votes.

The third candidate in the race, Craig Bomgaars , was eliminated with 287 votes.

Clark and Gottwalt with square off on November 6th in the General election.

Stearns County's District 1 is an open seat because current Commissioner DeWayne Mareck decided not to run for re-election.

District 1 is the northern part of St. Cloud.