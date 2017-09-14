Clarice L. Pfefferle, 105, Long Prairie

July 15, 1912 - September 12, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, September 16, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Clarice L. Pfefferle, age 105, of Long Prairie who passed away on Tuesday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 5-7 pm Friday and after 8 am Saturday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 5 pm with parish prayers at 7 pm at the funeral home on Friday.

Clarice L. Meier was born July 15, 1912 in Worthington, Minnesota, the daughter of Frederick and Amanda (Krusemark) Meier. She grew up and attended school in Worthington graduating in 1930. She then attended Worthington Normal School to earn her teaching certificate. She taught in country schools near Worthington. She married Lawrence “Jack” Ketel in 1937. He died in 1939. Clarice returned to finish her education at Mankato State Teachers College and then taught school in Hollandale from 1941 until 1944. She later moved to Long Prairie to teach in the public elementary school from 1944-1949. She married A. J. Pfefferle in 1949 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He died in 1969. Clarice started teaching at St. Mary’s School in 1969 until retiring in 1977.

Clarice was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and its Christian Women’s Group. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Long Prairie Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home Auxiliary, Long Prairie Country Club, Long Prairie Literary Club, a lifetime member of both the Christie Home Historical Society and the Todd County Historical Society, and numerous Bridge Clubs. Clarice was always interested in her family, her two precious grandsons, her home, yard and flowers, baking, scrabble, playing cards, going for walks and sitting on her deck. She enjoyed the friendship of many former pupils and friends.

Clarice is survived by her daughter, Mary (Doug) Schmidt, Long Prairie; grandsons, Michael (Maria) Schmidt, St. Anthony Village, Matthew Schmidt, St. Louis Park; great-grandsons, Jacob & John; sister-in-law, Dolores Meier, Worthington; special niece, Gail Gabler, Long Prairie, nieces, nephews, and many friends. She is also survived by her exchange granddaughters, Isabel Nache, Germany, Annalena Sahrhage, Germany, Laura Wieland, Germany, Christiana Tapparelli, Italy, and Marta Alonso Arias, Spain.