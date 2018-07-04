Clarence E. “Clink” Wilson, 87, St. Cloud

August 18, 1930 – July 3, 2018

Clarence Earl “Clink” Wilson, age 87, of St. Cloud passed away from dementia Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Cherrywood South Advanced Living, St. Cloud.

A celebration life will be held from 10:00 AM-12:00 noon on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. There will be a private interment at a later date at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Fall, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Clarence was born to Hilmer and Dora (Peterson) Wilson on August 18, 1930 in Brainerd, MN. He attended school there until he joined the U.S. Air Force serving four years. After returning to Brainerd he met and married Loretta Berg on December 26, 1953 and they had four children. He attended Brainerd Junior College, St. Cloud Teacher’s College (now St. Cloud State University) and the University of Minnesota. He taught in Clarkfield, MN for two years and returned to St. Cloud to teach at Technical High School as Teacher-Coordinator on the work-study program for 30 years.

Clarence bought, repaired and sold Volkswagen Beetles before they became popular. He also bought and restored antique classic airplanes and flew them. His dream has always been to build a boat, which he accomplished after 18 summers. A beautiful all steel 37 ft. motor sailor which now resides on the Hudson River in New York. Clink also enjoyed singing and was a member of quartets and chorus’ in both St. Cloud and Key West, FL where he and his wife spent the winter months after his retirement.

Clarence is survived by his wife Loretta Wilson, of St. Cloud; his 3 sons, Lee Wilson of Clear Lake, MN, Greg (Rhonda) Wilson and Mark (Pam) Wilson of St. Cloud and daughter Jan (Tim) Pederson of Siren, WI. He also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy Wilson; sister, Helen Swanson and brother-in-law, Henry Berg.