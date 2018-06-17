Clarence Blahosky, 85, Cold Spring

May 11, 1933 - June 14, 2018

Clarence was born on May 11, 1933 in Staples, MN to Clarence J. and Beulah (Johnson) Blahosky. He married Doris Darr on October 25, 1953 in Fergus Falls. Clarence served in the military during the Korean Conflict as a Fireman. He owned a barber shop in Benson, MN and then moved to Cold Spring and worked as an AAA salesman until his retirement. Clarence played in a men’s over 35 basketball league until he was 72 years old. He coached women’s softball, loved to watch the MN Vikings MN Twins, and Rocori sports; especially football and basketball. Clarence also enjoyed metal detecting. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the American Legion.