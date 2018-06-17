Clarence Blahosky, 85, Cold Spring
May 11, 1933 - June 14, 2018
A funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Clarence Blahosky, age 85, who died Thursday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Monday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.
Clarence was born on May 11, 1933 in Staples, MN to Clarence J. and Beulah (Johnson) Blahosky. He married Doris Darr on October 25, 1953 in Fergus Falls. Clarence served in the military during the Korean Conflict as a Fireman. He owned a barber shop in Benson, MN and then moved to Cold Spring and worked as an AAA salesman until his retirement. Clarence played in a men’s over 35 basketball league until he was 72 years old. He coached women’s softball, loved to watch the MN Vikings MN Twins, and Rocori sports; especially football and basketball. Clarence also enjoyed metal detecting. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Doris; daughter, Sandy (Roy) Willard; son-in-law, Dan Weis; grandchildren, Kelly Weis, Tracie Weis, Justin Willard, Benjamin Willard, Nicholas Willard; great-grandchildren, Henry and Maggie; siblings, Shirley (Keith) Johnson and Gerald “Punk” (Monie) Blahosky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy Blahosky; sister, Sharon Holder; daughter, Lynda Weis and son, Brian Blahosky.