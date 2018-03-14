Clara R. Goenner, 93, Clear Lake

October 13, 1924 - March 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Clara R. Goenner, 93 of Clear Lake who passed away at Country Manor on Monday. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and also one hour prior to services at the church in Clear Lake on Friday morning. Christian Women will pray the rosary at 4:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Clara was born on October 13, 1924 in Sauk Rapids to Peter and Mary (Collignon) Nierengarten. She was married to Leonard Goenner on June 11, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Clara worked in sales at Weber Jewelry and Music Co. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and was involved with the Christian Mothers. Clara was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo and working on crossword puzzles. She loved her family’s pets and was a caring, loving and kind woman. Clara was a wonderful grandmother and a woman of strong faith.