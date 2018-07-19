Clair “Butch” Logan, 65, Becker

May 20, 1953 - July 18, 2018

Memorial Services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Clair “Butch” Logan, age 65, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Rev. Dale Swan will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the funeral home in Becker.

Clair Thomas Logan was born May 20, 1953 in Crookston to Clair William & Estelle (Carrier) Logan. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Butch married Linda Johnson on Sept. 15, 1973 in Hibbing. They lived in Hibbing before moving to Becker in 1988. Butch worked as a Machinist for Xcel Energy in Becker, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Butch was quiet and told fantastic stories.