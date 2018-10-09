Civil Engineers Give Minnesota ‘C’ for Infrastructure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The American Society of Civil Engineers has given Minnesota a grade of `C' for its infrastructure.

The organization analyzed the state's roads, public transit, airports, wastewater systems and drinking water. In a report released Tuesday, the group said the state's roadways are in poor condition, earning it a dismal `D+' grade. The report says the average driver in the Twin Cities spends 41 peak hours in congestion every year, at an average cost of $1,442.

Aviation in Minnesota earned the highest grade. Reports say the group gave the state a `B,' noting that the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and reliever airports have undergone $455 million in improvements over the last year.