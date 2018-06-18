City Plans Independent Probe of Minneapolis Sedation Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis officials say an independent investigation is

planned of a city report that its police officers have repeatedly asked medical

responders to sedate people with the powerful tranquilizer ketamine.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the third-party

investigation on Monday.

In a statement, Frey and Arradondo said, ``The people of Minneapolis deserve

transparency from their government.'' The search for candidates to perform the investigation will begin immediately.

A draft report said the drug caused heart or breathing failure in some instances and suspects had to be revived or intubated.