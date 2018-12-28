City Ordinance Requires You to Get Out There and Shovel

ST. CLOUD -- With this being our first major snowfall of the season, a reminder that you are required to shovel your sidewalk.

A St. Cloud city ordinance requires property owners to clear their sidewalk of snow and ice within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall. That means you have until Friday night to get it done.

The ordinance says you need to shovel the full width of the sidewalk on all sides of your property, remove ice to the bare pavement using salt or sand if necessary if you have a corner property clear the curb cuts at the corner. You should pile the snow on your yard or boulevard, as it is against the law to shovel the snow into the street.

If you are out of town, you'll need to make arrangements for someone to do it for you.

For properties that don't shovel their sidewalks, city crews may come and do it for you and send you the bill.