Citations Continue to Drop on SCSU Move-In Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Fifty-eight people were cited over St. Cloud State University's move-in weekend this year, down from 74 last year.

The numbers were released by the St. Cloud Police Department Wednesday.

The number is an even larger drop from just two years ago when 107 people were cited for various offenses on campus during move-in weekend. Police say of the 58 cited this year, only 19 were current SCSU students.

Police say the partnership between them, city officials, SCSU and St. Cloud Technical and Community College is one of the largest factors in the decline in offenses committed during move-in weekend.