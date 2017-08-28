Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Deer in Crow Wing, Meeker Counties

UNDATED -- Captive deer on farms in Merrifield and Litchfield have been found to have Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Minnesota DNR says they will be doing precautionary testing during the first two days of firearms deer season to determine whether or not CWD may have spread from the captive deer to wild deer in the region.

Lou Cornicelli, Wildlife Research Manager for the DNR says, testing will ensure the survival of our wild deer population.

"Wild deer in these areas are not known to have CWD, mandatory testing of wild deer that hunters harvest is a proactive and preventative measure to protect Minnesota's wild deer herd."