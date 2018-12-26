Christmas Night High-Speed Chase Ends in Eagan Man’s Arrest

LITCHFIELD -- A short high-speed chase on Highway 12 near Litchfield ended in the arrest of an Eagan man Christmas night.

The Meeker County Sherrif's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a call of a car heading east from Litchfield on Highway 12 speeding and driving erratically. Officers found the vehicle and clocked it at over 90 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies tried to stop the driver, 57-year-old Timothy Otis, however, Otis refused to stop. He turned off Highway 12 in Darwin Township and drove through a home's yard before eventually crashing into a ditch.

Otis was arrested for fleeing police, and suspicion of DUI. Police also found a small amount of marijuana.