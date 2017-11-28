Christian “Chris” Voight, 38, Princeton

April 2, 1979 - November 25, 2017



We are deeply saddened to share the unexpected loss of a dear husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, Christian “Chris” Voight of Princeton, MN.

Christian Jeremy Voight age 38, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017, as a result of injuries received in an ATV accident.

Chris was a lifelong resident of Princeton, MN. He was active in Isanti County 4-H and enjoyed serving as a leader for many years, worked on special projects, loved being up North and in nature, and was active with bee keeping. He enjoyed watching his children play soccer. His family was his world.

Chris will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend, Jacki. They have shared 24 years of life together. They were married on June 14, 2003, at Breezy Point, MN, where they spent many summers enjoying time with family.

Chris is the father of Lexi, Kayty, Austin, Connor, and Alyssa. He is also survived by his parents, Rick and Lynn Voight of Princeton; brother and sister-in-law, Shawn and Teresa Voight of St. Cloud; sister Dawn Quale of Princeton; nieces and nephew, Meghan, Nathan, Kimmy, and Jenna; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Allene Duffy; sister-in-law A.J. Duffy; brother-in-law Jamey Duffy (Jessica Howard); nieces, Madyson Duffy, and Samantha and Sabrina Howard. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents and niece, Ashleigh.

We welcome your attendance to Celebrate Chris’ life on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN. Family and friends are welcome for the visitation from 10 to 11 AM with the Memorial Service at 11 AM. The family will have a private scattering of his cremated remains at a later date.

If you are unable to join us in person, we ask for your presence in thought during this saddest of time. Cash memorials are preferred and greatly appreciated.