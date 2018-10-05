Child Playing With Matches Causes Meeker County House Fire
KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in Meeker County Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the 71000 block of 330th Street in Kingston Township, near Kimball.
Sheriff Brian Cruze says the blaze started when a child was playing with matches. The homeowner and mother of the child, 34-year-old Lori Pederson, had burns on her wrist attempting to put of the fire.
She was treated at the scene for her injuries. Estimated damages is around $1,000 and the child was not hurt.