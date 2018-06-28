Child Drowns at Buffalo River State Park
GLYNDON (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a child has drowned in a swimming area at Buffalo River State Park in Clay County.
Emergency responders were called to park about 4 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a child who had been pulled from the water, was unconscious and not breathing. Authorities say lifeguards were on duty at the time.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The swimming area is about a mile in from the park's entrance off Highway 10 near Glyndon.