Chief Justice Stresses Independence in Minnesota Speech

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- Chief Justice John Roberts has stressed the need for the

judicial branch to remain independent from the ``political branches'' of

government.

Speaking Tuesday at the University of Minnesota, Roberts took note of the

contentious debate over the confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh

this month.

He says there have been times when the Supreme Court erred greatly, but that

when it did so, it was because the court yielded to political pressures.

Roberts says it's important that the court maintain its tradition of collegiality. He says the justices always take a moment to shake hands before going onto the bench to hear a case or walking into the conference room to discuss it. He says it's a reminder that they don't serve a party but one nation.