The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 at Chicago Sunday. The Blackhawks scored 2 first period goals and Minnesota scored their only goal on a power play from Zach Parise in the 2nd period. Alex Stalock got the start on net for the Wild and he had 25 saves.

Chicago improves to 8-8-5 while Minnesota falls to 12-7-2. The Wild will host Ottawa Wednesday at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:45.