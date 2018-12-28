Chicago Too Much For Wild

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-2 at Chicago Thursday night. Minnesota tied the game at 1 in the 1st period on a goal from Zach Parise before Chicago scored 3 unanswered goals to lead 4-1 in the 3rd period. Eric Staal scored for the Wild late in the 3rd period before Chicago added another goal from Patrick Kane. Kane had a hat trick and Brandon Saad scored twice for Chicago.

Minnesota pulled Devan Dubnyk after allowing 3 goals in favor of Alex Stalock. Dubnyk had 7 saves and Stalock had 8.

The Wild are 17-16-3 and will play at Winnipeg at 2pm Saturday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 1:45pm.