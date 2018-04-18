Chester H. Baker, 72, St. Cloud

May 6, 1945 - April 17, 2018

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Cloud for Chester H. Baker, age 72, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 after a long, difficult battle with ALS. Bishop James Barg will officiate. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Zion Cemetery outside of Paynesville with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday all at the church.

Chester Baker was born on May 6, 1945 in Williamsport, Lycoming Co., PA to Gerald Dunn Baker and Harriet Esther Haupt. Chester was a Marine and fought in the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He married Barbara Jean Knebel on September 24, 1966. To this union 3 daughters were born: Stacy Rene, Dana Michelle and Jessica Lee.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters, Stacy (George) Bridenstine, Dana Baker and Jessica Baker, 8 grandchildren Maija (Angelo) Ikeda, Rael (Sergio) Olivera, Tiana, Marissa, Ammon, Myleen, Esther, and Aaleyah Parks; 3 great-grandchildren, Sakura and Mikka Ikeda, and S. Hyrum Olivera; sisters, Viola (Nelson) Antwine, and Rebecca (Bobby) Morris; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard and infant brother, Larry.