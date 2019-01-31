Chemistry, Heart Guiding Apollo Girls Basketball Team to Success

ST. CLOUD -- The Apollo Eagles girls basketball season so far can be summed up in two words -- fun and successful.

The team is off to its best season in recent years (12-7), which Head Coach Jill Lipp says is due to her strong core of seniors.

The growth and the maturity has been the biggest difference in them. The talent has always been there.

Lipp says along with the team success, several of her players have been re-writing the record books. Senior Guard Ashley Koepp dished out her 1,000 career assist earlier this year, and Senior Forward Lariah Washington netted her 2,000 career point.

It felt good. I got to assist Lariah with her 2,000 point and it's nice to know my assists help others score says Koepp. I was very proud of myself to reach 2,000 points. I know my friends and family and everyone who watches me play were also proud of me says Washington.

Lipp says while they may not be a deep team, the groups heart and chemistry they display each night has been a key piece on their season.

This group of kids loves to play sports and athletics. It was never a matter of they were tired of losing as much as they were willing to work to win.

An "X" factor for the team has been the play of Senior Forward Kaleigh Schuck , who after not playing the last few years with a shoulder injury, has been a huge spark off the bench.

My goal was to come help the team. We needed more people to play and I think it's important to recruit people.

With just three weeks left before playoffs, Sophomore Forward Chloe Swanson says the team is right where they need to be.

We've definitely have had our ups and downs but we're finally starting to play as a team and practice better too.

But no matte what the future this season holds, the girls say playing with their friends will be their greatest memory.

The Eagles will face cross-town Rival St. Cloud Tech Thursday at home.