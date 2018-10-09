Charlotte A. Holmes, 78

June 7, 1940 - October 6, 2018

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 1 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Charlotte A. Holmes who passed away on Saturday, October 6 at Augustana Care Facility, Apple Valley, MN. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

Charlotte was born to the late Richard and Donna (Dunn) Dubeau in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated in 1958 from Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis. She married Fred Holmes in 1959 in Richfield where they raised their four children. They divorced in 1979. Charlotte was the manager of payroll processing for ADP in Bloomington, MN, for over 30 years.

Charlotte enjoyed reading, going out with her girlfriends, crafts, and making floral arrangements.

Charlotte is survived by her sons and daughter, Kim (Jim) Diffley of Milaca, Michael (Barb) Holmes of Rosemount, and Daniel (James) Krause-Holmes of Magalia, CA; ex-husband, Fred Holmes of Apple Valley, and six cousins.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Renee Hughes; aunt, Ruth Bedard; and uncles, George Bedard and Earl Bedard.