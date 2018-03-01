Charles “Ziggy” D. Sigler, 64, St. Stephen

June 30, 1953 - March 1, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Charles “Ziggy” D. Sigler, age 64, of St. Stephen who passed away peacefully Thursday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. A time of sharing will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home; guests are invited to share their best “Ziggy Joke”.

Ziggy was born to Edward and Hortense (Genz) Sigler on June 30, 1953 in St. Cloud. He proudly served our county in the United States Marine Corps. Ziggy was a self-employed truck driver at Ziggy’s Auto Transport, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Eastside VFW Post 4847. Ziggy had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson, which began at the age of 16. He attended Sturgis annually and made many friends along his adventures. Ziggy enjoyed traveling; especially to Coeur d’Alene, ID, and collecting Harley Davidson T-shirts. Anyone who knew Ziggy, knew he was the best joke teller in Minnesota. He truly enjoyed making people laugh, loved life and lived life to the fullest. Ziggy was giving, hardworking, and had the biggest heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ziggy is survived by his significant other, Shirley of Coon Rapids; daughters, Angel Rosen, Tara Sigler, Kali Ki; step-children, Jessi Brennan, Ben Bauer; eight grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dennis (Jean) Sigler of St. Cloud, Bill (Mary) Sigler of St. Cloud, Pat (Nadine) Sigler of St. Cloud, Joyce Sigler of St. Cloud, Jim (Laura) Sigler of St. Cloud, Mike (Cathy) Sigler of St. Cloud, Judy (Wayne) Anderson of Rice, Dick (Kris) Sigler of Rice, Janice Bear of Bakersfield, CA, Ken (Linda) Sigler of Waite Park, Joannie (Wes) Wittkowski of Clearwater; sister-in-law, Evie Sigler; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ed.