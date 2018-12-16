Charles Smith, 83, Sartell

July 25, 1935 - December 14, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Charles Smith, age 83 of Sartell, will be 11:00 AM, Friday December 21 at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Chuck died Friday at the St. Cloud hospital from injuries he suffered in a fall. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Chuck was born July 25, 1935 in Norwood to Kenneth and Gertrude (Fabel) Smith. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1954 and served for four years. While attending St. Cloud Teachers College, he met Patricia Steeves. Chuck and Pat were married on June 3, 1961 in North Branch. The couple settled in St. Cloud where Chuck worked as a salesman for the Fuller Brush Company until he retired in 2006. Chuck appreciated and was loyal to his customers. He loved his family and always made a point to tell them. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the St. Augusta American Legion.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Pat, Sartell; his children; Greg (Anne) Smith, Antoch, IL; Jenni (Ben) Perez, Oro Valley, AZ; and Nicole (John) Kneisl, Burnsville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Greta, A.J. Briana and his brother, Judd (Janice) Smith, Sunny Vale, CA.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents.