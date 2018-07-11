Charles “Chuck” A. Donnay, 81, St. Joseph

January 24, 1937 - July 11, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 16, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Charles “Chuck” A. Donnay, age 81 of St. Joseph who died Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Friends and relatives may call from 4-8 PM Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also 1 hour prior to services Monday at St. Michael’s in St. Cloud.

Chuck was born January 24, 1937 in Kimball to Jacob and Elizabeth (Loch) Donnay. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Chuck married Anna Theisen on February 8, 1960 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He and Anna made their home in St. Cloud where they lived for over 50 years. Chuck was employed by JCPenney for over 35 years. He was a devoted Catholic and founding member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He was a loving, giving and friendly person who loved to spend time with others. To Chuck, everyone was family. Chuck was a talented wood carver and loved to tinker with anything that had a motor. He also loved being outdoors, motorcycles, spending time with family, and playing cards.