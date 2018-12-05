Charity Challenge Match Increased to $150,000

ST. CLOUD -- Two local non-profits are increasing their matching grant in the spirit of giving.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation announced Wednesday the Charity Challenge match has been raised from $100,000 to $150,000.

The Charity Challenge matches every dollar donated to three area food shelves during the holiday season.

Donations for the Charity Challenge need to be received by December 31st and can be sent to either Catholic Charities, the St. Cloud Salvation Army or the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

Last year the Charity Challenge raised a record $468,000.