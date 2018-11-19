Charity Challenge Hopes to Break More Records This Year

ST. CLOUD -- After a record-setting year last year, the Charity Challenge is ready to raise money for local food shelves again this year.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up again to match donations, up to $100,000. Last year the event raised $468,673, surpassing the $3.1-million mark since the challenge started in 2001.

Donations need to be received by December 31st and sent directly to one of the following food shelves... Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, or the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.