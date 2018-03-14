Charges: Man Pointed Gun in St. Cloud Road Rage Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with making terroristic threats after a road rage incident involving a gun.

According to the criminal complaint, a man called police at 6:20 Saturday evening to report the incident. The man said he was cut off by another driver and when he went to pass the car, that driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

A State Trooper located the vehicle and pulled over the suspect. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Beniek was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats with reckless disregard.

Records show the trooper located a 9mm Glock handgun and a switchblade knife.

Beniek allegedly told the trooper that he was a protective agent for Fairline LLC which is a private security firm. Records show Beniek said, "in the military when someone is running at you, you are going to take them out."

The victim told authorities he feared for his safety and that of his wife and 11-year-old son who were with him.