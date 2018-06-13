Charges: Driver Didn’t Slow Before he Hit Kids at Playground

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An unlicensed driver who was being chased by Minnesota state

troopers did not use his brakes or slow down when he plowed through a basketball court, running over two children who were playing with their father and siblings, prosecutors say.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kabaar Powell was charged Wednesday with multiple counts, including criminal vehicular operation.

Prosecutors say Powell was fleeing state troopers Monday when he rammed into a Minneapolis playground. He completely ran over 2-year-old Kayden Peltier, causing life-threatening injuries, and partially ran over Kayden's sister, 4-year-old Lillianna. The children were at the park with their father and two other siblings.

The charges say the family started running just four seconds before they were hit.