Charges: Couple Used Belt, Electrical Cords to Punish Children

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell couple is charged with malicious punishment of a child after one of the children said his mother and stepfather would "whoop" he and his brothers daily with belts, extension cords and a board.

Fifty-two-year-old Louis Hill and 29-year-old Stephanie Woods Hill are each charged with two felony counts of malicious punishment of a child.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the Sartell couple would punish the children ages 13, 9 and 4 for things like missing school assignments and not understanding their homework.

The abuse allegations came to light in September when Sartell police were called to an elementary school to investigate. The 9-year-old told the officer he and his older brother had been struck everywhere on their body including their head, back and hands. He said the 4-year-old would get "pops" which meant being struck by an open hand.

The boy said Louis Hill did most of the "whoopings" but that Woods Hill also gave them similar punishment.

Records show the police officer observed several scars resembling wounds from belt buckles or an electrical cord. A follow-up interview with the 13-year-old boy allegedly contained similar statements including a "switch" that was used from a pine tree in the yard.

Woods Hill allegedly told investigators she used a belt and a board on the older boys buttocks and slapping the youngest boy, but denied any of the marks on their backs and arms.

Records show Louis Hill admitted to using a belt to spank the two older boys and used a board to strike the 13-year-old six times for six missing assignments.

Stephanie Woods Hill is due in court October 19th while Louis Hill has a hearing scheduled for November 9th.