Changes Could Be Coming to Stearns County Intersection [PODCAST]

Stearns County Commissioners are looking at possible changes to the intersection of County Road 133 and County Road 4 in LeSauk Township, just west of Sartell where Thirty-year-old Casey Myers was killed in the crash in December.

Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON today. He says the options the county is looking at includes flashing warning lights, rumble strips or a round-a-bout.

Perske also discussed what Stearns County Commissioners and his plans for 2019. Listen to the conversation below.