Chad J. Galles, 42, Clear Lake

January 9, 1976 - October 24, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for Chad J. Galles, age 42, who passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and also one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Church Prayers will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in Becker.

Chad was born January 9, 1976 to Joseph and Lynn (Vaske) Galles in Sioux City, IA. He attended South Dakota State University where he obtained his Bachelor Degree in Agronomy. Chad married Johanna Stowe on July 2, 2006. He was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church and Clear Lake Lions Club. Chad was energetic, passionate, fun loving, charismatic, and had a smile that lit up the room. He was proud of his yard work and loved being on the farm or in the tractor. Chad was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was inducted into his high school basketball hall of fame in 2015. Most of all, Chad loved his family and cherished any time he could be with his kids.

Chad is survived by his wife, Johanna of Clear Lake; children, Hudson Joseph, Parker Drew and Isabel Sue, all at home; his mother, Lynn Galles; step father, Joe Galles of Remsen, IA; brothers and sisters, Jackie (Jason) Grage of Remsen, IA, Jason (Kandy) Galles of Yuma, CO, Shane (Lindsey) Galles of Yuma, CO, Katie Galles of Denver, CO and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Galles and many other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to “Chad Galles Memorial” for Hudson, Parker and Isabel’s education fund; First Minnesota Bank, PO Box 960, Monticello, MN 55362.