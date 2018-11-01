Central MN Habitat for Humanity Gearing up for New Year

ST. CLOUD -- A local non-profit organization has made it its mission to help more people find a stable home next year. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is already making plans for the new year.

The organization helps build homes for lower income families, the families, in turn, help out with the building process and pay a mortgage payment that aligns with their income.

The non-profit has a goal to build five houses in 2019. Rick Nelson is the Executive Director of Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says right now they are looking for sponsors for each build.

"The major goal is to find sponsors for each build, to make sure we can build them [houses] and finish them off. Most of them gather steam from an initial sponsor. We don't have a full sponsor yet for the veterans build, that's coming next year, the second veterans build."

Next year's builds include a Bluestem Brands sponsored build, a Faith Build in partnership with Thrivent Financial, the fourth Tiger Build which brings in St. Cloud Tech High School Students as main volunteers, a second Veterans Build which the home will go to a veteran and their family and lastly the Anniversary Build.

Nelson says the Anniversary Build will highlight the organization's 30th year serving in central Minnesota.

"It's exciting for us, we think about our 100th build and we had to name our build the Anniversary Build. We thought about this, who will sponsor this? I don't know. Who will come out and work on it? I don't know. But I know that we really want to celebrate what's been happening here for 30-years."

The Anniversary Build will be the 100 home mark for houses built here in central Minnesota and abroad.

Right now, the organization is in the middle of their first Veterans Build. Crews broke ground on the project in September. The house will be at 228 3rd Avenue NE in St. Cloud. The search for a family to move into the house continues. Nelson says the application period has closed for the first Veterans Build and they hope to make a final pick before the end of the year.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity built four homes during 2018. By the year 2025, they hope to be building ten homes a year.

If you would like to apply to be a Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity homeowner or learn how to donate follow the link below.