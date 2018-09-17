Central MN Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Veterans Build

ST. CLOUD -- A home that will be dedicated to a veteran and their family is in the works in St. Cloud.

The Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first-ever Veterans Build home, Monday afternoon.

The house will be at 228 3rd Avenue NE in St. Cloud. MidCountry Bank is the main sponsor for the project. Steve Meads is the President of MidCountry Bank. He says as a company they have a division that lends to the military and they wanted to partner with Habitat to give back.

"It just came together really nice. Habitat is such a wonderful company and opportunity to try sponsor. To bring the military veterans initiative and Habitat together was what we were looking for."

Rick Nelson is Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity's Executive Director. He says this home will be uniquely built.

"It's a little different build for us and that we are paying such attention to dimension, open space and to the size of doorways and any ramping or things that would have to happen we would take care of. It's a completely accessible home, built on one level. There will be an upper level for other people that are a part of the household and guests."

The home is also expected to feature an attached garage that could fit a larger vehicle such as a van. Nelson says if the veteran moving in is disabled they want to be able to make the home as accessible and comfortable as possible.

Like all Habitat for Humanity builds the home will be built by volunteers and the family that will be moving into the home.

Nelson says plans are already in the works for their next Veterans Build, on deck for next year.

The search is still on for a veteran and their family to move into the home. If you would like to apply, follow the link below.