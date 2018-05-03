Central MN Farmers Markets Opening for Season
ST. CLOUD -- From fresh produce to homemade jams, several farmers markets are opening for the season in the St. Cloud metro area.
- 1
St. Joseph Farmers Market610 N. County Road 2, St. Joseph, MN
The St. Joesph Farmers Market returns for the season Friday, May 4 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Fellowship Hall, "under the water tower" in St. Joseph. The market will feature fresh produce, plants, flowers and more. The market will be every Friday during the spring/summer season.
- 2
St. Cloud Area Farmers MarketDowntown St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market will once again be held in the Lady Slipper parking lot in Downtown St. Cloud, across from Perkins. The 2018 season will start Saturday and go through October 27. Markets will be held every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Fresh produce and other handmade goods will be available.
- 3
St. Cloud Waite Park Harvest MarketCrossroads Center
The St. Cloud Waite Park Harvest Market will be held outside Crossroads Center. The market will have home-baked breads, pies, jams, canned goods, produce and more. The event kicks off Saturday and will be held every Saturday through October 20 from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
- 4
Sartell Farmers MarketPine Cone Road Coborn's Parking Lot
The Sartell Farmers Market has moved for this season it will now be in the Pine Cone Road Coborn's parking lot. The market will open up for the season, Monday from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. You can find salsa, gluten-free baked goods, honey, herbs, meat, produce and more at the event. The market will run every Monday throughout the spring/summer season.
- 5
Sauk Rapids Farmers MarketSauk Rapids Coborn's Parking Lot
Opening later next month, the Sauk Rapids Farmers Market is set to make its return Thursday, June 14. The market will be held in the Coborn's parking lot in Sauk Rapids at 110 1st Street South. The market will go from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. every Thursday throughout the season. Fresh produce, homemade goods, as well as Muggsey's Beans, a local wholesale coffee roastery.