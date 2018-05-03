Central MN Farmers Markets Opening for Season

The Sartell Farmers Market has moved for this season it will now be in the Pine Cone Road Coborn's parking lot. The market will open up for the season, Monday from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. You can find salsa, gluten-free baked goods, honey, herbs, meat, produce and more at the event. The market will run every Monday throughout the spring/summer season.