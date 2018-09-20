Central MN Doctors Promoting Concussion Awareness Day

ST. CLOUD -- Concussions have become a major topic of discussion at all levels of sports in the last few years. As part of National Concussion Awareness Day Friday, healthcare providers are trying to educate everyone on the signs, symptoms and treatment plans.

Dr. George Morris is CentraCare physician trained in sports medicine. He says it starts with parents and coaches creating a safe environment for kids. Next, children must also be comfortable talking about their symptoms...

Can you identify it? Will your child or athlete tell you after hitting their head they have a headache? We want to make sure kids feel safe and that it's ok to raise the issue...I have a headache, I don't feel right, I'm having difficulty paying attention in school. Those are the things we can do for that early identification of it.

From a doctor's standpoint, Morris says they have learned new strategies for treatment...

We're finding more and more research so that healthcare practitioners team can do a better job with it. And, it doesn't always mean stop with everything and go into your bed, dark room and sleep. It is more about, how do you have a guided activity program and a guided return to school program.

Symptoms of concussions include difficulty with memory, vision, balance, mood, and headaches.

If you'd like to learn more, visit Project Brain Safe , a resource for healthcare providers, parents, and athletes to get educated on concussions.