Central Minnesotan to be Featured on Frosted Flakes as He Aims for Paralympics

KIMBALL - A Kimball native is going to be featured on boxes of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal. Mike Schultz is a snowboarder who is hoping to make the United States team for the Paralympics. Schultz says he was excited to get the call from Kellogg's in the spring.

I'm like heck yes, this is cool stuff. I remember growing up and seeing all the athletes and sports teams on cereal boxes, and how cool is that now I get to be one of them.

The 36-year-old Schultz started racing snowmobiles professionally in 2003. In 2008 he lost his left leg in an accident. However, that didn't slow him down, he went on to win eight X Games gold medals in adaptive motocross.

Schultz says he's now turned his attention to a different sport. This is the 4th season Schultz has been on the U.S. snowboarding team.

Now the newest sport is snowboarding. The whole reason I got into snowboarding was for research and development for my prosthetic equipment, and it turns out I ended up being pretty good at snowboarding too.

Schultz launched his company BioDapt in 2010 which provides prosthetic equipment for athletes.

He'll officially find out if he's invited to the Paralympics about a month before the games. They are held at the same location and venues as the Olympic games in South Korea, about two weeks after the Olympics are done.

As for Schultz's Frosted Flakes box, you should start seeing that on grocery store shelves early next month.