Central Minnesota Football Teams Playing for Section Titles
UNDATED - Several high school football teams in central Minnesota will be playing for section championships this week.
THURSDAY
Section 7AA
#1 Royalton versus #3 Moose Lake/Willow River at 7:30 p.m. at Esko Stadium
FRIDAY
Section 4AA
#1 Minneapolis North versus #3 Maple Lake at 7:00 p.m. at Monticello
Section 5AA
#1 Paynesville versus #6 Holdingford at 7:00 p.m. at St. John's University
Section 5AAA
#2 Mora versus #5 Pine City at 5:30 p.m. at SCSU
Section 6AAA
#1 Pierz versus #3 New London/Spicer at 8:00 p.m. at SCSU
Section 8AAAA
#1 ROCORI versus #3 Fergus Falls at 7:00 p.m. at Alexandria
Section 6AAAAA
#1 Elk River versus #3 St. Cloud Tech at 6:00 p.m. at Buffalo
Section 8AAAAA
#1 Brainerd versus #3 Alexandria at 7:00 p.m. at Brainerd
SATURDAY
Section 4A
#2 Mayer Lutheran versus #4 Upsala/Swanville at 1:00 p.m. at SCSU
Section 6AAAA
#3 Becker versus #4 Big Lake at 1:00 p.m. at Monticello