CentraCare to Move Family Medicine, Expand Urgency Care Center

ST. CLOUD --Some changes are coming for patients at the CentraCare Health Plaza.

Starting Saturday the Family Medicine Center will be relocating to the St. Cloud Medical Group building, down the road from the plaza on County Road 120.

Kelly Macken-Marble is the Vice President of CentraCare Health's Ambulatory Care Service Division and Population Health. She says the move provides a better use of resources.

The St. Cloud Medical Group, which is essentially right across the street, also provides family medicine. So our goal with these changes is to consolidate family medicine into one location.

CentraCare and the St. Cloud Medical Group merged companies back in 2016.

With the move, Macken-Marble says CentraCare will be able to expand their urgency care center inside the plaza into the family medicine space.

Currently, our urgency center is in the lower level of the plaza building and it's not the most convenient. Our goal here is to make it easy to access for patients and will give us more space to expand as it is a busy service for us.

Current plaza Family Medicine physicians will be moving to one of three buildings - St. Cloud Medical Group, St. Joseph or Becker CentraCare locations.

Macken-Marble says patients can continue to meet with their current providers at the new sites.

CentraCare plans to do some minor renovations before the urgency care center moves in, which should be by January 1st.