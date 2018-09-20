CentraCare Offering Fall Risk Assessments for Elderly

ST. CLOUD -- In the United States, every 20 minutes an elderly person dies from a fall. As your loved ones get older, it's important for you to pay attention on how to prevent fall-related injuries.

Saturday is National Fall Prevention Awareness Day. To help raise awareness, CentraCare Health is offering a free assessment for seniors to help them determine if they have a high risk of falling.

The free STEADI (Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries) Assessments will be offered Friday at three locations in the St. Cloud metro area. Those locations include:

Assessments will be given by nursing students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. They take about five minutes to complete.