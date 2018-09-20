CentraCare Offering Fall Risk Assessments for Elderly
ST. CLOUD -- In the United States, every 20 minutes an elderly person dies from a fall. As your loved ones get older, it's important for you to pay attention on how to prevent fall-related injuries.
Saturday is National Fall Prevention Awareness Day. To help raise awareness, CentraCare Health is offering a free assessment for seniors to help them determine if they have a high risk of falling.
The free STEADI (Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths and Injuries) Assessments will be offered Friday at three locations in the St. Cloud metro area. Those locations include:
- CentraCare Health Plaza - Woodlands Entrance
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Church of St. Joseph
9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
- Whitney Senior Center
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Assessments will be given by nursing students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University. They take about five minutes to complete.