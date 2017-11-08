CentraCare Hosting Surgery Open House

ST. CLOUD - Have you ever wanted to see the inside of an operating room? Or maybe you have always been interested in a career with surgery. If so, CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital is hosting a Surgery open house.

The open house is Thursday at the new surgery entrance at St. Cloud Hospital. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and goes until 8:00 p.m.

During the open house, you will be able to learn about the latest surgery procedures, technology, and gain information about the career field.

The event is free and open to everyone.