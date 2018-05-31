CentraCare Health in Long Prairie Getting State Bonding Money

LONG PRAIRIE -- CentraCare Health in Long Prairie is getting a check for $700,000 from the state bonding bill signed this week by Governor Mark Dayton.

The money will be used towards the Regional Community Well-Being Center.

According to CentraCare just 33 percent of Todd County residents have access to exercise opportunities, compared to 84 percent statewide. The Well-Being facility will include community meeting space, a fitness studio, and a demonstration kitchen.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with an anticipated opening in the spring of next year. The new 12,000 square foot facility will be built next to the new hospital and clinic in Long Prairie.