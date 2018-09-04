CentraCare Expanding eClinic to Phone and Video

ST. CLOUD -- Getting medical care quickly in central Minnesota is now easier, CentraCare is expanding its eClinics to include phone and video appointments.

The eClinic service can be used on any device with an internet connection. Phone and video visits cost $45, not including prescription costs. As an example, if your child has an earache in the middle of a January night, you'd now have the option to get help via phone or video visit.

You'll able to speak live with a CentraCare clinician, typically a nurse practitioner or a physician's assistant. Their online visits will continue as they have since 2014 and are $25. The eClinic is open 24/7, with most visits taking 15 minutes or less.