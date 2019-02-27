ST. CLOUD -- The National Lutheran Choir will be performing here in St. Cloud on Sunday. The concert is at 4:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral.

CentraCare CEO Ken Holmen is a longtime member of the choir. He says he's proud to be a part of such a talented group of singers.

The National Lutheran Choir is a remarkable organization. It has an infrastructure that allows it to be successful. The musicians are all professionally trained and are committed to their craft. So it's music at the highest level.

The concert on Sunday will feature the 60-member National Lutheran Choir accompanied by a 17-piece string orchestra.

There is no cost to attend, however, a free-will offering will be taken with the proceeds benefiting the United Way of Central Minnesota's housing and homelessness programs.

The National Lutheran Choir travels nationally but most members are from the Twin Cities Metro area. They are a nondenominational choir. In addition to their concerts, they also release one to two CDs a year.