CentraCare Appoints Broman, Schrup to New Leadership Roles

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare has announced the creation of two new leadership positions for the healthcare system.

Craig Broman will become CentraCare's first chief operating officer, and Doctor Thomas Schrup will become the system's first chief physician officer.

Broman will be responsible for creating coordinated, efficient and effective operations across all CentraCare entities. He has been at CentraCare since 2002 and currently serves as the president of CentraCare hospitals.

Schrup will be responsible for system clinical quality, medical practice integration, and migration to a system that provides more value to patients. He has been a pediatrician at CentraCare since 1994.

Both Broman and Schrup will report directly to CentraCare president and CEO Dr. Ken Holmen . They start their new jobs on January 1St.