CentraCare Adds QuickClinics in Sauk Centre and Sartell Coborn’s

SAUK CENTRE/SARTELL -- As flu season gears up you'll now be able to shop for your chicken noodle soup and go to the clinic all at the same place.

Coborn's has partnered with CentraCare Health to add quickClinics to two more of their stores. The Sauk Centre Coborn's at 214 12th Street South and the Sartell Coborn's at 1725 Pine Cone Road South.

QuickClinics are used for common treatments of illnesses, skin conditions, minor injuries, vaccinations, wellness screenings and physicals. The clinic in Sauk Centre features a healthcare provider on site. Meanwhile, the Sartell clinic will be a virtual location where a registered nurse will help patients navigate a video visit with a provider that is off-site.

Two other quickClinics are open. The first opened in 2017 at Cash Wise in Waite Park. The second opened at the Foley Coborn's last January. Sauk Centre and Sartell will be the third and fourth locations to open.