CentraCare Acquires St. Michael’s Hospital In Sauk Centre
ST. CLOUD -- The city of Sauk Centre and CentraCare Health System have struck a deal to make St. Michael's Hospital part of the CentraCare system.
St. Michael's will officially join CentraCare in 2012 and will be named CentraCare Health System - Sauk Centre.
Lakeview Clinic will join CentraCare this July and all Lakeview employees will become CentraCare employees.
The city of Sauk Centre has owned St. Michael's Hospital since 1970 and wanted to ensure the long term viability of the facility in the midst of health care reform.