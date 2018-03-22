Census: Twin Cities see Significant Population Growth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Demographers estimate the Twin Cities' population growth according to the U.S. Census Bureau last year was the area's largest year-over-year growth in recent history.

The metro area grew by 43,000 residents in 2017. The Twin Cities have overall gained a quarter-million residents since 2010, bringing the total population to just over 3.6 million.

Brookings Institution demographer Matt Lewis tracks people over 23 with at least an associate degree who move to the area. He says 2016 was the best year for new professionals coming to the region since 2007.

Demographer William Frey says that last year's increase was the metro area's largest since at least 2000.