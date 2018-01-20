Celine M. Urbanski, 86, St. Cloud

October 20, 1931 – January 20, 2018

Celine M. Urbanski, age 86, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the St. Benedict Senior Community.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Celine was born on October 20, 1931 in New Munich, MN to Alois and Margaret (Winning) Winter. She was married to Waino Ranta on August 8, 1950 in International Falls, MN, they were married until his death in April of 1965. Celine was married to Mel Urbanski on October 30, 1982 in St. Cloud, MN. She worked as a secretary for the MN Dept. of Vocational Rehabilitation. Celine was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, the Christian Women and volunteered with R.S.V.P. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling, having visited all 50 states.

She is survived by her husband Mel Urbanski of St. Cloud; son, Kenneth Ranta of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Cindy and (Tony) Klaers of Breezy Point, MN, her children, Brooke (Mike) Schwanz and Benjamin (Lauren) Klaers; step-son, Doug Urbanski of Charlton, MD, his children, Carly (Kam) Urbanski and Tom (Heather) Urbanski; step-daughter, Sharon (Dan) Peterson of Coventry, RI, her children, Katie (Eric) Botelho and Brendan (Alicia) Peterson; step-daughter, Nancy (Mike) Weyrauch of St. Cloud, their son Kyle (Rachel) Weyrauch; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin Winter of Plymouth, MN, Melvern Winter of Columbia, MO, Ronald Winter of International Falls, MN, Loren (Louise) Winter of St. Louis Park, MN, and Darrell (Pat) Winter of Lakeville, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Waino Ranta.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the charity of the donor’s choice.