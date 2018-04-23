Celebrate Spring with Rose Education Day This Saturday

ROSE EDUCATION DAY

A FREE workshop is taking place this Saturday, April 28th at the Whitney Senior Center, at 1527 Northway Drive in St. Cloud.

If you love flowers and want to learn more about roses specifically, there will be two classes:

A Season of Roses- Spring through Fall Rose Care will be presented by Jim Beardsley, ARS Master Consulting Rosarian, Minnesota Rose Society.

New Award Winning Disease Resistant Roses by Dr. David Zlesak, ARS Master Consulting Rosarian, Twin Cities Rose Club, Associate Professor of Horticulture UWRF.

DETAILS

The workshop is free to attend, but pre registration is required to attend. You can register online: